...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Former Badger Vicky Opitz named UW women's rowing head coach

Vicky Opitz

MADISON ((WKOW)) -- The Wisconsin women's rowing head coach has named Middleton native Vicky Opitz the new head coach.

Opitz is a former Badger, world champion, Big Ten champion, and All-American. Opitz becomes the seventh coach in UW program history. 

"This program, to me has everything," Opitz said. "It's an amazing athletic department that has tremendous resources, and more importantly, the people behind those resources really care and want the student athletes to be the best the best they can be. So having that support system and having athletes that are willing to work hard and believe in themselves, I feel like goals are honestly limitless." 

Opitz is carrying on a family tradition. Her grandfather coached the Badgers men's rowing program for nearly 30 years. Her parents were also rowers for UW. 

"Vicky is the ideal person to lead our women's rowing program at this time and I could not be more excited for her and our rowing student-athletes," Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said. "She has been a championship-level rower both at Wisconsin and on the international stage with Team USA. Wisconsin rowing is part of her family legacy and it is gratifying to see her earn this leadership role. I look forward to working with her to move the program forward."

