Former Badger Vicky Opitz named UW women's rowing head coach

MADISON ((WKOW)) -- The Wisconsin women's rowing head coach has named Middleton native Vicky Opitz the new head coach.
Opitz is a former Badger, world champion, Big Ten champion, and All-American. Opitz becomes the seventh coach in UW program history.
"This program, to me has everything," Opitz said. "It's an amazing athletic department that has tremendous resources, and more importantly, the people behind those resources really care and want the student athletes to be the best the best they can be. So having that support system and having athletes that are willing to work hard and believe in themselves, I feel like goals are honestly limitless."
Opitz is carrying on a family tradition. Her grandfather coached the Badgers men's rowing program for nearly 30 years. Her parents were also rowers for UW.
"Vicky is the ideal person to lead our women's rowing program at this time and I could not be more excited for her and our rowing student-athletes," Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said. "She has been a championship-level rower both at Wisconsin and on the international stage with Team USA. Wisconsin rowing is part of her family legacy and it is gratifying to see her earn this leadership role. I look forward to working with her to move the program forward."