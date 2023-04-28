Former Badgers DL Keeanu Benton selected by the Steelers in the NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY (WKOW) -- Former Badgers defensive lineman, and Janesville native, Keeanu Benton was drafted in the second round with the 49th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday.
Benton started in 36 games during his four seasons at Wisconsin, and had a career high 4.5 sacks during the 2022 season. Benton was a All-Big Ten third team selection in his final season with the Badgers.
The Janesville Craig High School graduate was a first team all-state standout as a senior, and earned all-region and all-Big Eight selections in his final year with the Cougars.