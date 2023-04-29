 Skip to main content
Former UW linebacker Nick Herbig drafted by Steelers in fourth round

  • Updated
Nick Herbig

KANSAS CITY (WKOW) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers add on another former Badger selecting Nick Herbig with the 132nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Herbig was a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree and also named a Third-Team All-American in 2022. He recorded 47 tackles, 15.5 for loss and 11 sakcs (tied for sixth-most in the FBS).

Herbig joins several Badgers including Keeanu Benton, who was selected by the Steelers on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

