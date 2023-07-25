Former Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard hired at Illinois

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leonhard has been hired as a senior football analyst at the University of Illinois.
Leonhard went 4-3 during his time as interim head coach for the Badgers, before Wisconsin hired Luke Fickell as head coach.
Leonhard spent six seasons as the Badgers defensive coordinator from 2017-2022. In his first five seasons at UW, the Badgers ranked among the nation's top five in total defense, and finished top ten in scoring defense four times.
The Badgers will compete against their former interim head coach on October 21 at Illinois.