Forward Madison claims sole possession of first place, blanks Fuego FC in 1-0 victory

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forward Madison FC's four-game win streak came to a halt last weekend but the Flamingos didn't let that loss slow them down. The team bounced back Saturday night to win the 1-0 decision vs. Central Valley Fuego FC at Breese Stevens Field.
Derek Gebhard's 16th minute score proved to be the difference maker in the match. Bernd Schipmann recorded a shutout in the effort stopping 10 goals.
The win moves FMFC into first place of the USL 1 standings with 28 points. Next up is a road game on July 15 against North Carolina FC who currently sits in second place.