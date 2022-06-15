Forward Madison FC reschedules match with SC Paderborn 07

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 371 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC           SHEBOYGAN

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             MILWAUKEE
OZAUKEE               WASHINGTON            WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON,
DODGEVILLE, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN,
GRAFTON, HARTFORD, HOWARDS GROVE, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON,
LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE,
MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE,
MONTELLO, MUSKEGO, NESHKORO, NEW BERLIN, OOSTBURG, OXFORD,
PLYMOUTH, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG,
SAUK CITY, SHEBOYGAN FALLS, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA,
WAUPUN, WEST BEND, AND WESTFIELD.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Forward Madison FC reschedules match with SC Paderborn 07

  • Updated
Madison-Forward-FC-Soccer

WKOW (MADISON) -- Forward Madison FC rescheduled its match with SC Paderborn 07 due to the potential of severe weather this evening. 

The international friendly has been moved to Thursday, June 16th at 7pm CT. Forward Madison said all tickets from tonight's planned match will be honored at a new match time on Thursday. 

