Forward Madison FC reschedules match with SC Paderborn 07

WKOW (MADISON) -- Forward Madison FC rescheduled its match with SC Paderborn 07 due to the potential of severe weather this evening.
The international friendly has been moved to Thursday, June 16th at 7pm CT. Forward Madison said all tickets from tonight's planned match will be honored at a new match time on Thursday.