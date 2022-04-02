 Skip to main content
Forward Madison scores last-second goal to draw in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WKOW)-- Forward Madison FC opened its season at Chatanooga on Saturday night taking on the Red Wolves. 

Chattanooga opened up the scoring with a goal from Jimmie Vilalobos in the 40th minute as the Red Wolves took a 1-0 lead into halftime. 

It was not until the fifth minute of stoppage time that Nazeem Bartman scored the equalizer. 

The Flamingos concluded their season-opener with a 1-1 draw. 

Forward Madison will play in its home opener on Wednesday, April 6th at Breese Stevens Stadium. 

