Four Games in 48 Hours: Meet the Kohl Center conversion crew

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Kohl Center hosted back-to-back doubleheaders on February 12 and 13. Men's and women's basketball tipped off in the afternoon, and then, men's hockey dropped the puck later at night.
Originally, only one men's hockey game was scheduled to overlap with basketball. However, the team pushed their series back a day due to COVID within the program.
Kohl Center playing surface supervisor Kevin Schneider says the weekend was "exciting" and that his crew moves so fast, they're "too busy to think about it."
Schneider's crew sets a goal to have the playing surface, whether it's the hardwood or ice rink, ready to go 90 minutes prior to game time. The team features a mix of six full-time staffers, a number of UW-Madison students, and roughly 30 to 35 unionized stagehands.
"At this point again in the season, we're [in midseason form]. We know the process and we get a lot of good help from the stagehands and our students. They just kind of do one thing after the other."
Multiple crew members said Saturday's hockey teardown concluded around 2:30 a.m. but they'll get Sunday night off and return Monday morning to take down the ice again.