From Badger to 'Mingo: Forward Madison's Sam Brotherton talks about 608 return

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forward Madison defender Sam Brotherton enters his first season with the Flamingos, but the New Zealander knows Madison very well.
"There's always kind of been a soccer community here in Madison," Brotherton said. "When it was my last year, Forward didn't exist as a club. And obviously, it's really cool and amazing to see the the community they built. The fans are great. And they really kind of provide a great energy on game day."
Brotherton played for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2015-16 but then went on to several different clubs back in New Zealand along with stints for his home country's national team.
While the off-the-pitch lifestyle is different compared to the previous experience, he loves being back in Madison.
"[It's been a] bit of an adjustment period, kind of moving countries and all the kind of challenges that come with that. I guess when I left, I hadn't completed my degree. So there was always a little bit of unfinished business kind of back in Madison, kind of a different perspective. Now as an adult I guess you could say rather than a student you've seen a different side of the city being kind of off campus."
Brotherton enters in a unique position being both a newcomer but a seasoned veteran in the sport. He's looking to use the combo to help out his new club.
"You kind of want to be be a leader and someone that people can look up to and also help other other players. Try to be a good teammate and help people out where I can be a bigger professional and train hard, and then you know when I'm selected to play do my best on the on the pitch for the team."
Brotherton made his first start with the 'Mingos on Saturday vs. Omaha. Madison won 2-1.