Giannis Antetokounmpo earned unaminous first-team all-NBA honors

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)-- Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo earned first-team all-NBA honors for the fifth straight season.
The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA First Team:▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks▪️ Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks▪️ Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder▪️ Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/Jbq2PgwaQe— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023
Giannis the only player to be a unanimous selection to the 1st-Team All-NBA. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Giannis is the 1st player over the last 50 years to be first team All-NBA unanimously in five straight seasons.
In 2022-23, Giannis averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds in 63 games. Giannis averaged 32.1 minutes per contest, shooting 55.3% from the field, 27.5% from three-point range, and 64.5% from the free throw line. The Bucks finished the regular season with the best overall record in the NBA.