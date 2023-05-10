 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Giannis Antetokounmpo earned unaminous first-team all-NBA honors

  • Updated
  • 0
Giannis Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)-- Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo earned first-team all-NBA honors for the fifth straight season. 

Giannis the only player to be a unanimous selection to the 1st-Team All-NBA. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Giannis is the 1st player over the last 50 years to be first team All-NBA unanimously in five straight seasons. 

In 2022-23, Giannis averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds in 63 games. Giannis averaged 32.1 minutes per contest, shooting 55.3% from the field, 27.5% from three-point range, and 64.5% from the free throw line. The Bucks finished the regular season with the best overall record in the NBA. 

Tags

Recommended for you