Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After leading the Bucks to a 3-1 record over the past week, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Antetokounmpo averaged 35.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting 61.1% from the field. In three of those four games, he tallied 35+ points, marking the second time he's scored at least 35 points in three consecutive games.
The Bucks are currently at a 14-5 record. They'll travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks on Wednesday.