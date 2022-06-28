Gordon set to return to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Melvin Gordon is busy grinding away to prepare for his eighth season in the NFL. Still, the Badgers legend is carving out some time to return to Madison.
Gordon is planning to help host the Vibez Go Crazy Golf Tournament on July 15th at The Glen Golf Park. Gordon helped found the Vibez Golf Club with several of his former UW teammates, including current NFL player Dare Ogunbowale. The group's goal is to introduce different communities to the game of golf.
"We kind of just grouped together and wanted to add diversity to golf," Gordon explains. "It's just not something inner-city kids think about. It's not something that really black kids think about."
The Vibez Golf Club includes former Badgers football players such as Tanner McEvoy, Darius Hillary, Austin Traylor, Rob Wheelwright and Kenzel Doe. More information on the fundraiser golf tournament can be found here: https://vibezgolfclub.com/
Gordon will be making the most of his visit to Madison. He's also teaming with his friend Trae Waynes to host a flag football tournament for adults on July 16 at Camp Randall Stadium. More information can be found here: https://melvingordon.org/event/flag-football-tournament/
Gordon is preparing for his third season with the Broncos. The 29-year old rushed for 918 yards and eight touchdowns last season while splitting carries with Javonte Williams. Gordon elected to re-sign with Denver in the offseason. He understands he will likely be splitting carries again. However, the idea of playing with former Badger Russell Wilson on a playoff contender was too good to pass up.
"You know, it was tough, but playing with Russell at Wisconsin man and always wanting to have that was kind of like a big deal for me. You never know what type of locker room you're gonna go into, and I kind of know what we have there, what we can have, as far as on the field. And I was just like, 'You know what? This could be an opportunity of a lifetime'."