Greater Madison Senior Softball players 'defy old age'; league celebrates constant growth

VERONA (WKOW) — As long as Mother Nature cooperates, you'll see a competitive group of senior softballers at Verona Community Park every Wednesday and Thursday morning in the summer.
The Greater Madison Senior Softball league began in 2010, where eight teams squared off. Today, the league has over 20 teams and hundreds of players, along with a waitlist for players wanting in next season.
Commissioner Ron Ramsden is overwhelmingly heart-warmed seeing how fast the league continues to grow.
"[In the beginning,] I was told 'you're never going to get enough people.' But guess what. We did. People come from Lancaster, Janesville, Beloit, Wisconsin Dells, Jefferson. It's just a great thing to know that we're doing this much good for about 280 people."
The chance to compete brought in the players. Over time, it's the camaraderie that's kept them returning season after season.
You can find more information on the league on their website.