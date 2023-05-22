Green Bay set to host 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — The NFL announced that the 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay inside Lambeau Field and around Titletown.
This announcement was made at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.
"The Draft has become a prominent offseason event hosted in different cities with spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell per a Packers press release.
"With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin," he said.
“This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy per a Packers press release.
There will be three days of activities throughout Titletown that will bring hundreds of thousands of fans to Green Bay. Green Bay is the smallest city to host the event.
The 2025 NFL Draft details are still being finalized, but the main event is expected to take place on Lambeau Field.