Greg and Michelle Gard host sixth Garding Against Cancer fundraiser

WKOW (MADISON)-- Throughout the last five years, Garding Against Cancer has raised $6.5 million for cancer research and patient care across Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard and his wife Michelle hosted the sixth signature fundraiser at the Kohl Center on Friday night. Gard has been personally impacted by cancer as his father Glen passed away from a form of brain cancer in 2015.
Gard's mom is also battling breast cancer, but her recent exam showed she was clean. This event continues to grow each year and this time around Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur also made a guest appearance.
"It's awesome for him to be able to [be here] in the start of rookie camp, know pick up and quickly zip down here tonight to be with us," Gard said. "The supper club theme, you have that, you have the Badgers and nothing screams Wisconsin more than the Packers."
"We have such a tremendous platform and anytime you can do good for the community and obviously Coach Gard is a guy that I have a lot of respect for, and to have that opportunity, I figured, I don't think I have done enough quite frankly and just wanted to take advantage of that," LaFleur said.
