Hamilton siblings to represent USA in curling world championships

DENVER (WKOW) -- After a pair of clutch performances in their respective championship matches, local curlers Matt and Rebecca Hamilton will represent the United States in the Curling World Championships.
Matt and Team Shuster won their match 5-3 taking down top-seeded Team Casper.
Rebecca and Team Peterson capped off a perfect 8-0 run to the gold medal to punch their ticket for the women's championship.
The 2023 World Women's Curling Championship will be held March 18-26 in Sweden. The 2023 World Men's Curling Championship will take place from April 1-9 in Ottawa.