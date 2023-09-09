'He believed in himself': Connie and John Watt reflect on J.J. Watt's career as Badger

MADISON (WKOW) -- J.J. Watt will be inducted into the UW Hall of Fame on Sept. 15. His parents, Connie and John Watt, say Wisconsin not only shaped Watt as a player, but also as a person.

However, it's hard to believe his college football career started at Central Michigan where Watt played tight end. Following his freshman season, the Pewaukee native decided to transfer back to his home state and play for the Badgers.

"His back was up against the wall," John Watt said. "At that point, he left a full full-ride scholarship to come back. It was do-or-die at that point. He's either gonna make it or break it in the next six months or so."

Before he was delivering sacks, he was delivering pizzas.

"He goes to Pizza Hut, and he starts to work there," John Watt explained. "And he tells his story about what his plans are. He's gonna go to Madison next year, and he wants to be a pro football player. And what are the guys at Pizza Hut gonna say, 'yeah, right. Okay, you're working at Pizza Hut, you know, that's not going to happen.' He's had so many people tell him that over the course of his life."

Despite the noise, Watt was determined to make the most out of his opportunity as a preferred walk-on at Wisconsin.

"I believe he believed in himself," Connie Watt said. "He knew he could do great things. I don't know that he would say he'd be a first round draft pick. That's always the goal, the dream."

Watt quickly became a force on the defensive line, earning first team All-American honors in 2010, a season that brings back found memories for his parents.

"My favorite game, personally, was the Northwestern game," John Watt said. "His last year up there when he had probably the game of his lifetime. At the end of the game, I remember the whole crowd just started chanting his name. I've never heard that before, and I didn't hear it again until he just retired in San Francisco, believe it or not."

Watt would go on to be a first-round draft pick, spending 10 seasons with the Houston Texans, becoming a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. But, what he did at Houston goes far beyond the football field.

"I think nationally, he is almost more known for the $47 million he raised for Hurricane Harvey because everybody on a global level saw that," John Watt said.

"To raise that much money continually and continue to give back, I'm very proud of it, proud of him, proud of the way we run our foundation," Connie Watt said. You know, you can see what we've donated to the penny, and it's been over $6 million."

And it all started right here at Wisconsin.

"He not only had his football career there, but he started his foundation there," Connie Watt said. "You know, that's a huge part of his life."

Although he is hanging up his cleats, his legacy will live on forever as he will soon be enshrined into the UW Hall of Fame.