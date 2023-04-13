'He Just Keeps Fighting': UW community rallies behind Walt McGrory during battle with cancer

(WKOW) -- Former Wisconsin men's basketball walk-on Walt McGrory has been in a near two-year battle with osteosarcoma. His fellow Badgers including former forward Nate Reuvers, are reminding him he's far from alone during this fight.
"He's going to do everything he can. Everything it takes," Reuvers said.
Reuvers was one of many who have shown their support during McGrory's fight with the rare form of bone cancer.
McGrory was diagnosed in 2021 and underwent surgery to remove the tumor but faced a long road to recovery including many months of chemotherapy.
Three months after remission, the tumor reappeared requiring him to go through another procedure in late 2022. Unfortunately, scans still showed the tumor in his system and that it made its way to his lungs.
On April 8, 2023, he provided a social media update that his leg was amputated.
Like many of his previous updates, the post's comment section flooded with an outpour of love and support from the Badger community and pro players sending their best wishes.
Reuvers commented "Brother 4 Life" to support his teammate and college roommate of three years. Additionally, he'll get to honor McGrory heading into his next pro season in Italy.
"I'm actually number three this season, usually, I've been 35 my whole career and my number was taken. So, I kind of feel cool getting to where that number this year, because that's still a number that Walt wore in college."
Reuvers promised his friend he'd treat him to "an all-expenses paid" trip to see him in Italy once he's finished with treatment and recovered.
Until then, he'll sport No. 3 in honor of his close friend.