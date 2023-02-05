Hepburn's 17-point effort not enough in 54-52 loss to Northwestern

MADISON (WKOW) -- In the final 20 seconds of the game, Chucky Hepburn had two opportunities to play hero for the Badgers against Northwestern. However, he couldn't convert either attempt as Wisconsin fell, 54-52.
Hepburn led Wisconsin with 17 points while Connor Essegian tallied 15 points.
Northwestern's Boo Buie led the Wildcats with 13 points and sank two clutch free throws that gave them the late lead.
For the first time since 1996, Northwestern swept the regular season series versus Wisconsin. The Badgers will travel to Penn State for a Thursday night matchup.