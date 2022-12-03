Hepburn's hot shooting leads UW to 80-77 OT victory over Marquette

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin and Marquette needed more than 40 minutes to decide the heated court rivalry, but the Badgers prevailed in the narrow 80-77 game at the Fiserv Forum.
Sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn totaled 19 points in the I-94 Rivalry. Coming off a career-high night from beyond the arc, Hepburn nearly matched that total shooting 5-of-6 from three point range.
Hepburn suffered a non-contact injury and was questionable for the remainder of the game. He did eventually return.
The Badger bench put in extra minutes for the injured Hepburn receiving sparks from freshman Connor Essegian (12 points) and sophomore Kamari McGee (5 points).
Senior forward Tyler Wahl shot 6-of-12 from the field to collect 15 points for Wisconsin. Junior Max Klesmit recorded 13 points.
The Golden Eagles were led by Kam Jones who had 26 points and six rebounds.
Wisconsin dealt Marquette is first home loss of the season while improving to 6-2 overall on the year. The Badgers return home on Monday, December 6 to face No. 22 Maryland.