High school shot clock discussion gains momentum; aims for possible 2025-26 kickstart

MADISON (WKOW) -- Could we see the shot clock implemented at Wisconsin high school basketball games soon?
A report from WisSports says the WIAA Basketball Coaches Advisory Committee has "advanced several proposals" regarding a 35-second shot clock implementation in the 2025-26 season.
Recently retired Cuba City coaching legend and current Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association President Jerry Petitgoue feels the shot clock is "long overdue."
"If you check out North Dakota and South Dakota, where they've had the shot clock for years, and I've talked to coaches out there, they absolutely love it," Petitgoue said. "[Wisconsin has] always looked at things, and we never jump into things really quickly, but I think we always come around. I think this is one that that the shot clock is going to come."
The WBCA issued surveys where coaches favored the shot clock addition, according to Petitgoue. However, schools and their administrators are still expressing monetary concerns.
Petitgoue says a shot clock could cost roughly $5,000. That's also without considering an in-game operator and training.
WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad, who oversees the basketball division, sees the long timeline as a chance for schools to work out logistics.
"It gives the athletic directors, the administration, superintendents, and the budget time to absorb that extra cost," Peterson Abiad said. "If every committee says yes to this, it gets to the Board of Control, and they say yes to it, then it will just be a matter of each school, taking the time to get up to speed on ordering a shot clock, installing it and preparing someone to run it."
Peterson Abiad added her role includes providing the advisory committee, which is comprised of high school coaches and athletic directors, information and statistics from other states that have successfully implemented shot clocks at the high school level.