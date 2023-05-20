Highland Alum Max Maylor announces transfer to Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Highland High School graduate, and former Wisconsin state champion, Max Maylor announced his intention to transfer to the University of Wisconsin to wrestle for the Badgers. The announcement was posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
🔴👐⚪️ pic.twitter.com/yXcfAGo0G6— Sarbacker Wrestling Academy (@SarbackerA) May 20, 2023
Maylor entered the transfer portal after his redshirt senior season at Michigan. He will have one year of eligibility for the Badgers.
Maylor wrestled in the 174 weight class for the Wolverines, and went to the Big Ten Championships in 2019-2020, posting a 2-3 record.
#onwisconsin pic.twitter.com/AMembFk6iR— Sarbacker Wrestling Academy (@SarbackerA) May 20, 2023
He was a Wisconsin state champion at 160 pounds in his senior year of high school. Maylor also had third and sixth place finishes at state earlier in his career.
Maylor becomes the second Wisconsin native to return to the Badger state via the transfer portal, just one week after Stoughton's Luke Mechler.