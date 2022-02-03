Hilliard steps away from Badgers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers women's basketball team will be without one of their top players. Sydney Hilliard has taken a temporary leave of absence to focus on a personal matter.
“Sydney has the support of our entire program while she is away from the team for this period of time,” head coach Marisa Moseley said in a statement. “She knows we are all here for her.”
The junior guard has started 18 games and is the team’s second-leading scorer (12.8 ppg) and leading rebounder (4.7 rpg).
There is no timetable for her return.