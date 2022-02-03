 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hilliard steps away from Badgers

Badgers basketball

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers women's basketball team will be without one of their top players. Sydney Hilliard has taken a temporary leave of absence to focus on a personal matter.

“Sydney has the support of our entire program while she is away from the team for this period of time,” head coach Marisa Moseley said in a statement. “She knows we are all here for her.”

The junior guard has started 18 games and is the team’s second-leading scorer (12.8 ppg) and leading rebounder (4.7 rpg).

There is no timetable for her return.

Tags

Recommended for you