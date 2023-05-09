Holiday and Lopez named to NBA All-Defensive Team

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and center Brook Lopez have been named to the NBA All-Defensive first team.
Holiday was second among all NBA players in voting, with 94 first team votes. Lopez finished right behind him with 85 first team votes.
This is Holiday's fifth selection to the All-Defensive team in the last six seasons. He's been named to the team in each of his three seasons with the Bucks. Holiday led the team in total steals with 79 on the season.
Lopez finished the season with a career-high 193 blocks on his way to being named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. This is Lopez's first time being named to the first team for All-Defense, after earning second team honors in 2019-2020.