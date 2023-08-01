'I couldn't sleep last night' - Badgers prepare for first fall camp under Luke Fickell

MADISON (WKOW) - Luke Fickell has brought plenty of new things to the University of Wisconsin since taking over as head coach for the Badgers, and that trend will continue this week as his team travels to UW-Platteville for training camp.
"Honestly I'm not kidding I couldn't sleep last night," Fickell said. "Maybe some other reasons why, but going away and just kind of shifting (into) that mode for me is critical, and you know getting away sometimes you can control your emotions as well, right? You don't hear all the different things, you kind of just get locked into the things that you're doing."
"I think it's gonna be a good experience for us getting away from Madison a little bit getting away from, you know, all the distractions just all the guys, and you know just getting better every day really," wide receiver Skyler Bell said.
"Go and have fun and enjoy, you know, what we have and what we will and can be, so I'm very excited and I think the approach hasn't changed with Coach Fickell from the moment he's stepped in here," safety Hunter Wohler said. "You know, it's going to be, we're gonna take care of our business. You know, we're going to win championships, and I have no doubt that that can't be done."
The Badgers will practice in Platteville for six days before returning to Madison.