'I saw this huge opportunity that was different': Bebe Bryans reflects on prolific UW coaching career

MADISON (WKOW) -- After spending 19 seasons with Badger women's rowing and coaching for 47 years as a whole, Bebe Bryans used one word to describe her journey: resilient.
"You have to be resilient enough to be able to change, hold on to your core values, but change the way you deliver what you want them to get."
When she took over as UW's women's rowing coach, Bryans immediately made an impact qualifying for the NCAA Championship in her first two seasons. The Badgers went on to have 15 total appearances under Bryans, which included a stretch of 13 straight seasons.
Additionally, she coached 36 All-Americans while sending several rowers to either the national or international levels. However, Bryans put as much emphasis on personal success for the women she coached.
"That was my quest here was to empower the women that chose to be on this team, to excel, athletically and excel academically, but also feel really proud of themselves and learn how to be proud and know that they are worthy of whatever they choose to go after."
Previously, Bryans led Mills College (1988-92), Georgetown (1992-97), and Michigan State (1997-2004). She also started the Spartans' program.
Then, she took on the challenge of heading to UW-Madison.
"It was different than what I've been doing. And it's something that was bigger than me, way bigger than me and way bigger than rowing. Wisconsin had the first women's rowing team in the Big Ten for decades. We were the heartbeat of the Big Ten to begin with and we have been. I've been so fortunate to be able to do what I love every day."
Bryans had gone back and forth with her decision to retire but felt like the previous moments weren't the right time. While this was a tough call, she felt this was the appropriate time to step back after her prolific run.