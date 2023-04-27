'I was blessed to be a Badger': Nick Herbig reflects on his time at Wisconsin and looks ahead to NFL Draft

MADISON (WKOW) — Nick Herbig moved over 4,000 miles to play college football at the University of Wisconsin, and now he's using his time as a Badger to propel him into the NFL.
"A lot of people are like, 'Why would you go to Wisconsin from Hawaii? That's crazy!' I just tell them it felt different here," Herbig said. "I took my visit here and the guys in the locker room, the coaches, the culture, the tradition we have at Wisconsin. I was blessed to be a Badger man. I'm so glad I chose to be a Badger."
Herbig said there's no doubt the culture at UW helped prepare him for what's next in life.
"Everything we did was a competition, and my coaches always pushed me," Herbig explained. "My teammates always pushed me. Everybody was pushing me because they saw something in me and they wanted me to be great. I know that's kind of all you can really ask for."
As a Hawaii native, Herbig doesn't take his next chapter for granted, saying he knows what it means to the people back home that he has this opportunity.
"I mean where we come from we play with a big chip on our shoulder," Herbig said. "We play with a lot of pride, a lot of passion for the game. I'm just blessed and thankful enough that there's been many guys before me that have laid the foundation for athletes from Hawaii, because it's tough man. It's tough to make it out of there."
In this year's draft process, Herbig has frequently been referred to as an undersized player, but that's not something that's new for him, and he's embracing the challenge.
"I've been hearing that my whole life," Herbig said. "You know, I'm not surprised. I don't pay attention to what the critics say. You turn on the film and give me a helmet and shoulder pads and I'll do the rest."
As for the next level, Herbig said he could end up playing a variety of positions on the field, but he's ready for whatever opportunity comes his way.
"A lot of teams it's 50-50. They want me to play off the ball, some want me to play on the edge, do a little of both [for] some teams," Herbig explained. "I try not to pay too much attention to the rounds and all that, because I know I'll get an opportunity, and once I get my foot in the door I'll kick it down."