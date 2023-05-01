'I'm just excited to get an opportunity' Middleton's Jarrett Horst signs with Miami Dolphins

MADISON (WKOW) -- From junior college football, to the group of five, to the Big Ten, and now the NFL, it's been a long and winding journey for former Middleton offensive lineman Jarrett Horst.
It only makes sense that on his off days in Wisconsin he spends his time lifting in a home gym that's help build him to the athlete he is today.
"I always remember back to my roots of being a young kid in here working out with my friend and his dad," Horst said. "It's a great experience. You just get to come home, be around friends and family, and then reminisce a little bit on old times."
Horst's work is paying off, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins.
"I'm just excited to get an opportunity more than anything," Horst said. "You know, it's something I've dreamed of since I was a kid, so even getting a chance is, you know I'm blessed to have that opportunity."
An opportunity is all he needs. That's something Horst has proven time and time again in football.
After graduating from Middleton he went to Ellsworth Community College in Iowa, before transferring to Arkansas State and being named the top offensive lineman. Horst spent his final two seasons in the Big Ten, starting 16 games at Michigan State.
Now Horst is back at the bottom of the ladder with another opportunity to climb to the top.
"That's where I've always been, and I've always flourished there," Horst said. "You know, I know what I am, and I know what I'm not and I'm going to go out there and put my best foot forward every day and give it all I have and let the rest take care of itself."
Horst reports for Dolphins rookie camp on May 11.