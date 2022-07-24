Inside The Actor's Studio: Moh's Martial Arts brings home several world titles

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Waunakee Taekwondo studio Moh's Martial Arts put together a great showing at the 2022 ATA Martial Arts World Championships. Two students brought home world titles while five of them placed in the Top-3 of their respective categories.
Christian Rosenstock added on to his already-extensive collection of world titles with three more in 2022. Rosenstock and his peers were grateful to receive the incredible honor for the invite-only event.
"It's an honor just to qualify to be there, and the level of competition is unlike anything you see the rest of the year. It is the best of the best from all over the world," Rosenstock said.
Quinton Bradley placed second in 2022 but has won world titles in past years. Wherever he finishes, the chief instructor of Moh's Martial Arts is always proud to know Waunakee houses some of the best martial artists in the world.
"Whenever people ask me, 'Hey, where are you from,' they always think I'm from like, California, or Florida, or something like that. We have a lot of just amazing talent that comes out just this small localized area," Bradley said.
The studio's location is just part of what makes it a 'hidden gem' as Rosentock called it. The other part is who co-owns the studio: Hollywood actor and Waunakee resident Mike Moh.
Moh opened the studio in 2013 with his wife, Richelle, when they moved to the Midwest from Los Angeles. The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star approaches his acting career the same way as he does when teaching martial arts.
"Although I'm a sixth degree black belt, now, I still have a lot to learn, and same thing with acting. It opens up your eyes. You think you get to a point, but it's like, oh, no, I'm just just starting. I can learn so much more from from these high, high caliber people," Moh said.
Challenging students is only part of Moh's mission. His other one is to help lift everyone up to be the best and strongest version they can be.
"Martial Arts is not just for people that want to fight. But it's about building your self esteem, being respectful, working so hard to understand that we're all in this battle of life together," Moh said.
