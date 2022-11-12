Iowa reclaims Heartland Trophy with 24-10 win over Wisconsin

IOWA CITY (WKOW)-- Wisconsin entered its Big Ten matchup with Iowa having won 5 of the last 6 in Iowa City. However, the Hawkeyes had different plans this time around, and it started with their dominant defense.
The Hawkeyes forced the Badgers into three turnovers and came away with a 24-10 victory to reclaim the Heartland Trophy.
Wisconsin's defense held Iowa to just 146 total yards, but the Badgers could not get it done offensively. Graham Mertz had 176 yards passing, one touchdown, two interceptions, and one lost fumble in the loss. The Badgers tallied only 51 rushing yards.
The Badgers are now 3-4 in conference play and 5-5 overall. Wisconsin will play at Nebraska next Saturday and finish the regular season hosting Minnesota November 26.