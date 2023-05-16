'It would be special to win one': Steve Stricker looks to carry momentum to AmFam Championship

MADISON (WKOW) — The AmFam Championship is less than a month away, and Edgerton native Steve Stricker is gearing up to host the tournament for the seventh time.
"I know when I sat in with Jack and you know, we dreamt of, you know, bringing tournament golf or something to our area, I don't think we ever imagined where we're at today," Stricker said. "The amount of money that we've been able to give back to not only Children's Hospital but all these other charities— it's a very special feeling. And, the players feel that too when they come here."
It's a busy time for Stricker— between hosting this upcoming tournament, playing in the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, getting set to be U.S. Ryder Cup Assistant Captain, and being there for his daughters' golf tournaments.
"You know, it's busy, I like to be busy," Stricker said. "I'm not a guy who just sits around and does nothing. My daughters are both playing, so I try to make sure that I spend a lot of time with them and make sure that I'm a dad and a father as well, you know. And then when it comes down to the golf part, that I got to make sure that that's my time that I need to try to do the things that I need to do to prepare and get ready. That's the part that I've struggled with over the years. I think at some of the local events [it's] just because of the expectation level, and you get out of your routine a little."
Stricker is playing his best golf, coming off his second straight Regions Tradition title and sitting at the top of the Charles Schwab Cup standings. He is hoping to carry that momentum into AmFam Championship weekend.
"Hopefully [I'll] do much the same... play well and make some putts," Stricker said. "It'd be nice to, to get out on top and be the winner of this event one time before the end of my career. So it'd be, it'd be a special one."
The AmFam Championship will take place at University Ridge from June 9-11.