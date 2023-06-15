 Skip to main content
Ithaca storms back to defeat Pecatonica 8-7 to win D4 state title

  • Updated
  • 0
Ithaca state champions

GRAND CHUTE (WKOW)-- Top-seeded Pecatonica had a seven run lead on  Ithaca in the fifth inning, but the Bulldogs scored eight runs in the final three innings, including four in the bottom of the seventh, to come back and win 8-7 for their second state championship. 

Ithaca's Ethan Cockroft had 2 RBIs, including the walk-off single to win the D4 state championship. 

"We just decided that we were not coming all this way to just to give up, and we stepped in there and just put it to them," Cockroft said. 

"You're just hoping that the kids have the fight in it just to put the ball in play and see what happens, and they they did just that," Head Coach Danny Clary said. " Each guy that got up there really did their part." 

Ithaca finished third in the Rock Valley Conference this season. They ended the year with a 21-7 overall record, and most importantly a gold ball. 

