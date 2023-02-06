'It's been wonderful': Longtime coach Jerry Petitgoue reflects on coaching career before retiring

CUBA CITY (WKOW) -- After roughly 60 seasons total and 52 of those years with Cuba City, legendary head coach Jerry Petitgoue plans to retire at the end of this season.
He's seen the game change in front of his very eyes. In response, he's made sure his coaching style evolved as well.
"I used to be kind of a fireball on the sidelines," Petitgoue said. "Now I'm pretty quiet, to be honest with you. The advantage of coaches that stay in it is kids make you young. They keep you young."
With a decorated resume, he'll finish as the all-time winningest coach in Wisconsin high school basketball history, with more than 1,000 career victories and three state championships with the Cubans.
However, those numbers are secondary thoughts compared to what he's loved most about the job.
"Seeing kids grow," Petitgoue said. "You're not going to win all the time; you have to pick yourself up off the floor and get back into the fray. It teaches you the game of life."
Ryan Petitgoue has a unique front row seat for his father's final season as the team's assistant coach. He calls the decision "bittersweet" but couldn't be prouder of everything his father accomplished.
"I cherish every moment of it," Ryan said. "He's been a great teacher, great coach. He's been amazing to this community. But if you talk to anybody throughout the state coaches, [they'll say] he's an amazing individual."
Jerry will continue working with the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association following retirement as long as "health permits" him to keep going.