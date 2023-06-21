 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'It's important to give these kids this opportunity': Badger running back Braelon Allen hosts youth football camp

  • Updated
  • 0
'It's important to give these kids this opportunity': Badger running back Braelon Allen hosts youth football camp

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just under a mile from Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen held his inaugural youth football camp in partnership with Next Gen Camps.

Allen made rounds throughout the afternoon working with various drill stations, but also made the experience about more than football.

"I just wanted to connect with them on a more personal level. It's important just to give these kids this opportunity to kind of learn from somebody like myself and hopefully, inspire them."

Allen added he would have jumped on the same opportunity had a similar camp been available when he was younger. He's grateful to be in the position to give back as a student-athlete in his home state. 

"I think the best part about is just seeing the kids and everybody who's attending these events, just be excited, you know, to be around me and see me. Same way that I would have felt, had I been able to go to one of my favorite players camps."

Allen's camp welcomed in youth athletes from ages six to 16 at Madison West High School.

On Saturday, he'll head back home to Fond Du Lac to host the second annual Braelon Allen Charity Softball Game.