'It's important to give these kids this opportunity': Badger running back Braelon Allen hosts youth football camp

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just under a mile from Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen held his inaugural youth football camp in partnership with Next Gen Camps.
Allen made rounds throughout the afternoon working with various drill stations, but also made the experience about more than football.
"I just wanted to connect with them on a more personal level. It's important just to give these kids this opportunity to kind of learn from somebody like myself and hopefully, inspire them."
Allen added he would have jumped on the same opportunity had a similar camp been available when he was younger. He's grateful to be in the position to give back as a student-athlete in his home state.
"I think the best part about is just seeing the kids and everybody who's attending these events, just be excited, you know, to be around me and see me. Same way that I would have felt, had I been able to go to one of my favorite players camps."
Allen's camp welcomed in youth athletes from ages six to 16 at Madison West High School.
On Saturday, he'll head back home to Fond Du Lac to host the second annual Braelon Allen Charity Softball Game.