'It's like a sisterhood': UW women's hockey alums reunite for inaugural Faust Fest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dropping the puck for the first time, Faust Fest brought back some familiar faces to the Madison Ice Arena, including Badger legends Brianna Decker and Meghan Hunter.
The event supports Jesse Faust, the husband of Sharon Cole Faust who played for Wisconsin from 2002-2006. After being in a severe car accident in June 2022, Jesse was left paralyzed.
Sis Paulsen and Faust were teammates for one season at UW and grew close when Paulsen moved back to Madison in 2007.
Teaming up with Jesse's firefighter union, Madison Firefighters Local 311, Paulsen helped create the weekend of three-on-three hockey matchups.
"We play on Tuesday nights. We play 3-on-3 in this building right here so uh, we just thought 'why not throw together a tournament, see what we can do, and see what kind of money we can raise," said Paulsen, who serves as the UW women's hockey director of operations.
Immediately, Decker and Hunter jumped on board. After the first year, both legends have already made it a point to come back next year.
"I look at how much they've done for this community. So for us to give back to them and give back to everything, I think it means a lot," said Decker, who recently retired from playing hockey.
Hunter, who serves at Assistant General Manager for the Chicago Blackhawks, loves the "sisterhood" aspect of reuniting with generations of Badgers.
"The camaraderie between everybody. You know like I said, the different classes and age groups of everybody coming together, it's the first time kind of like people of different age all together so it was just a blast. I can't wait to do it again," Hunter said.
According to Paulsen, they aimed for a goal of $5,000 for the weekend but are nearing the $15-million range.
