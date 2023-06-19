J.J. Watt to be inducted into UW Athletic Hall of Fame

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY
level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index
will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these
areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while
everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in
the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

J.J. Watt

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin football legend J.J. Watt will be enshrined into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame this September.

The former Pewaukee native recently announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons, ten of which came in Houston. Watt finished his NFL career as a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time first-team All-Pro.

Watt made an even bigger impact off the field winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. 

Watt started as a walk-on at Wisconsin in 2008. He earned a scholarship the following season and produced two dominant years in a Badger uniform. In 2010, Watt recorded seven sacks and 62 tackles winning the Lott Impact Trophy as college football's defensive player of the year. He also earned first-team All American in 2010. 

