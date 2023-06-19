J.J. Watt to be inducted into UW Athletic Hall of Fame

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin football legend J.J. Watt will be enshrined into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame this September.
The former Pewaukee native recently announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons, ten of which came in Houston. Watt finished his NFL career as a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time first-team All-Pro.
Watt made an even bigger impact off the field winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
Watt started as a walk-on at Wisconsin in 2008. He earned a scholarship the following season and produced two dominant years in a Badger uniform. In 2010, Watt recorded seven sacks and 62 tackles winning the Lott Impact Trophy as college football's defensive player of the year. He also earned first-team All American in 2010.