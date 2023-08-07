Janesville baseball team getting set to play in Babe Ruth 13U World Series

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Janesville Generals are at the top of their game. The 13-year-old team is playing in its second consecutive world series.
The Generals leave this week to play in the Babe Ruth 13U World Series in Glen Allen, Virginia.
"It feels fantastic," Generals infielder Colton Smalley said. "There's no other better feeling in the world than knowing that your team is at the top rank in your region."
Generals' head coach Tom Davey said the community of Janesville has rallied around this team on the way to the big tournament and his team is competing to win.
"What I'm telling them is we're going to go down there and have fun, and when we walk through the gate for our game we're bringing our lunch boxes, because we're going to work," Davey said.
The Generals are bringing an old school approach to a young team's game, spending their practices working on bunting and bunt defense. While they're bringing a small ball approach to the big stage, they hope their world series appearance is nothing short of a home run.
"Last year was just like a training for this year," Malachi Schoonover. "This is going to be a way better run than last year's. Our team work has gotten way better. Our chemistry is just 100% better."