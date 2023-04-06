Janesville Jets set to make history by starting female goalie

(JANESVILLE) WKOW -- The Janesville Jets are going to make history this weekend by becoming the first tier one or tier two USAH organization to play a female player.
The Jets are starting Annelies Bergmann in goal on Friday night as they drop the puck for the last two games of the regular season.
"It still kind of shocks me because this has been my dream since I was little to play in a league no other girl has played in," Bergmann said. "That's been my goal, so to actually be here and do it is incredible. I'm so thankful to this organization for giving me the opportunity."
Bergmann says after being with the team just a few days she's already becoming more confident in her play as she adjusts to the speed of the game in the NAHL. When it's time to suit up Friday night there's one thing that she's looking forward to most.
"I think just seeing the little girls in the stands that are watching me. You know, that's something that's really inspiring. It gives me goose bumps just talking about them being able to see me as an inspiration, hopefully, would just be incredible. I think if you train hard enough, if you work hard enough, and you're good enough, there's no reason you can't play on any team you want to play on whether that's girls or boys."
The Jets wrap up the regular season with back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday.