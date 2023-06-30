 Skip to main content
Jerry Kelly, Steve Stricker paired together for round three at U.S. Senior Open

  Updated
Steve Stricker Jerry Kelly

STEVENS POINT (WKOW)-- Wisconsinites Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly are paired together for round three of the U.S. Senior Open on Saturday at SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point. They tee off at 12:29 p.m. on Saturday. 

"I mean that is a fairytale week, even for us," Kelly said 

Kelly is -1 and tied for third place. Stricker is even and tied for sixth place. They are chasing Bernhard Langer who has a one shot lead on the field at -3. 

Prior to the U.S. Senior Open, the last time that Stricker and Kelly competed at SentryWorld was for the WIAA state golf tournament 39 years ago. 

