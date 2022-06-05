 Skip to main content
Jerry Kelly wins Principal Charity Classic in playoff fashion

DES MOINES, Ia. (WKOW) -- In a battle of previous American Family Insurance Championship winners, Madison's own Jerry Kelly edged out Kirk Triplett at the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines.

Kelly collected his ninth career victory on the PGA Champions tour.

Kelly and Triplett finished 18-under to force the playoff showdown. Kelly had the upper hand finishing with a birdie while Triplett parred.

Now, the attention is turned towards the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course where the two could possibly meet again. Kelly is the two-time defending champion of his hometown tournament.

