Jim Leonhard 'being patient' as he looks for his next coaching opportunity

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW)-- Former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leonhard hosted a free youth football camp at St. Francis Xavier on Wednesday.
Leonhard is getting set for a much quieter fall than he has had in a long time. In November, Leonhard was passed over for the Wisconsin football head coaching job with the hiring of Luke Fickell. Leonhard decided not to stay on the staff following the 2022 season. Leonhard says he is open to any opportunity, whether it be college or NFL, but he is not in any rush.
"I'm being patient," Leonhard said. "I am excited about where I am at with my family and just figuring out what's next, what the next steps are. I had some health things I needed to take care of after the season so just excited to enjoy a fall with a little bit more low key. I loved my time here at Wisconsin and really enjoyed every step of the way. Unfortunately, things didn't end up the way I wanted to, but I am excited to figure out what is next. I don't know what that is going to be yet, but I am excited to find out."
Fourth, fifth, and sixth graders attended the camp. The former UW All-American safety had this message for the young players.
"Number one is finding that passion for the game and learning how to compete a little bit, learning that there's some pretty amazing lessons within team sports, and in my opinion especially football so just want to pass that on. I have enough of a reputation that they will listen to me. I just want to help the area and help these coaches out. They do a phenomenal job of getting these kids started on their athletic careers and just want to help out in anyway I can."