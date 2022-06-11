 Skip to main content
Jiménez and Jaidee lead AmFam Championship after round two

  • Updated
Am Fam Insurance Championship

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Family Insurance Championship field is jam-packed after round two. Miguel Ángel Jiménez and Thongchai Jaidee are tied for the lead at -10. 

There is a three-way tie for third featuring Paul Goydos, Steve Flesch, and Paul Broadhurst at -9. 

Local golfers Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker are also in the mix. Kelly is sitting at -7 and Stricker at -4 after the first two rounds. 

"I went out there with eight under in my head and just never really got any momentum," Stricker said. "So tomorrow, hopefully, hopefully I can do that and put up a low one. Too far back to win the thing, but to

try to get up there and get a top-10 or something." 

"Yeah, nobody's a surprise to us," Kelly said. "You may not know their names, but we do. Everybody's great players out here, otherwise they wouldn't have a chance of being out here. Again, it's going to be a shootout." 

The third round will start at 9 am on Sunday, with the trophy ceremony scheduled for 4:15 pm. 

