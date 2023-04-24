 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jimmy Butler scores 56 points as the Heat take a 3-1 series lead

  • Updated
  • 0
Bucks Heat

MIAMI (WKOW)-- Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler scored 56 points as the Heat completed a late-game comeback to win 119-114. The Heat now have a 3-1 series lead. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo tallied a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. 

Brook Lopez scored a playoff career-high with 36 points and 11 rebounds. 

The Bucks led by 12 points with 6:09 to play, but the Heat would go on a 13-0 run to take their first lead of the game with 3:17 remaining in the fourth quarter on their way to a game four victory. 

The series shifts back to Milwaukee for game five on Wednesday. It's a must-win for the Bucks to keep their season alive. 

Tags

Recommended for you