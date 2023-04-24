Jimmy Butler scores 56 points as the Heat take a 3-1 series lead

MIAMI (WKOW)-- Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler scored 56 points as the Heat completed a late-game comeback to win 119-114. The Heat now have a 3-1 series lead.
Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo tallied a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists.
Brook Lopez scored a playoff career-high with 36 points and 11 rebounds.
The Bucks led by 12 points with 6:09 to play, but the Heat would go on a 13-0 run to take their first lead of the game with 3:17 remaining in the fourth quarter on their way to a game four victory.
The series shifts back to Milwaukee for game five on Wednesday. It's a must-win for the Bucks to keep their season alive.