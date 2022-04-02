Johnny Davis wins 2022 Jerry West Award

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin's standout sophomore has more hardware to bring home. Johnny Davis was named the winner of the 2022 Jerry West Award by the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
This award is given to the nation's best shooting guard. Davis is the first player to win the award in school history.
Davis also won the Lute Olson National Player of the Year award. He is a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year and the Wooden Award.
Earlier this week, Davis announced that he declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.