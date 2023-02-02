Jrue Holiday selected to 2023 NBA All-Star Game

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)-- Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star game. This is Holiday's second career All-Star selection. Holiday will join Giannis Antetokounmpo at the NBA All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo is the Eastern Conference captain.
In his 14th season, Holiday is averaging 19.4 points, 7.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. The Bucks own the second-best record in the NBA at 34-17.
Holiday's previous All-Star appearance came during the 2012-13 season as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.