 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Jrue Holiday selected to 2023 NBA All-Star Game

  • 0
Jrue Holiday

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)-- Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star game. This is Holiday's second career All-Star selection. Holiday will join Giannis Antetokounmpo at the NBA All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo is the Eastern Conference captain. 

In his 14th season, Holiday is averaging 19.4 points, 7.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. The Bucks own the second-best record in the NBA at 34-17. 

Holiday's previous All-Star appearance came during the 2012-13 season as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Tags

Recommended for you