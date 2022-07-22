Kate Lemon reflects on her husband, Jim Lemon's, induction to the UW Athletic Hall of Fame

MADISON (WKOW)-- It's almost been one year since Badgers great Jim Lemon passed away from stage four pancreatic cancer.
"We are trying to just take each day as it comes and really just start the morning with positive things, and really just fighting for happiness, as ironic as it sounds, because it's really hard without Jim," Jim's wife Kate Lemon said.
Lemon was diagnosed with the rare disease in October, 2019. A year before he died, Kate compiled the former Badger golfer's accomplishments and submitted him for consideration to the UW Athletic Hall of Fame.
"So when I first submitted his name, I think it was 2020," Kate said. "I think it was, like, the spring of 2020. He knew, and so now with him being inducted, it's that much more satisfying."
Last April, she got the call from UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh, who told her that Jim was in.
"I feel like any time that somebody acknowledges how great Jim was, it's like, a hug to my heart," Kate said. "So I was at a loss for words."
Kate describes her late husband as humble, but said he would be proud that his son Maxwell could see this accomplishment.
"For our son Maxwell to look up to, to say, you know, 'My dad is in the Hall of Fame,' there's just no words," Kate said.
The way Jim played golf reflected how he lived life.
"So maybe you make a bogey? Never a double bogey for Jim. If you made a bogey, it was always 'How am I gonna respond to this? What am I going to do on the next hole?' Oftentimes, if you looked at his scorecard, there was a birdie," Kate said.
Kate and Maxwell will carry that legacy forward.
"Trying to just take it one day at a time and, and make a birdie tomorrow," she said.