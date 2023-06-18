Keys to success: D1 bound runner Nick Gehring finds peace, determination through music

MADISON (WKOW) -- Edgewood grad Nick Gehring has never taken his foot off the pedal in more ways than one.
"Most people don't know that I'm a musician. It's kind of like a hidden talent I have."
The soon-to-be NCAA Division 1 track runner loves turning to music as his destresser and creative outlet.
"Like all sports, academics, [and] school, it can get stressful. So to have a place where you can just be one with the piano and relief from stress. It's really nice."
Gehring, who is committed to run at the University of Colorado Boulder, began playing the piano when he was in first grade.
"It used to be more of my parents forced me to do lessons," Gehring said with a laugh. "As I grew older and more mature, I realized how much music meant to me [and] how it can be an escape."
Over time, he's found a lot of parallels between playing sports and music. Improving as a musician helps him stay on pace with his athletic goals.
"You can't just show up and not give your hardest. Same thing with piano, you got to stay persistent. If I quit piano, you can lose a lot of what you gain. So if you just keep going every single day, no matter how hard no matter how tough it can get, you just keep playing and keep working."
Following the collegiate footsteps of his sister, Eileen, he's thrilled to go down the path she trail blazed.
"I watched her all throughout college in high school and it's always been a dream of mine."
Nick is looking forward to carrying the baton.