Khris Middleton declines $40M player option, becomes free agent

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Bucks all-star forward Khris Middleton has declined his $40 million dollar player option with the Bucks to become a free agent, his agents reported to ESPN.
Three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton has declined his $40 million player option with the Milwaukee Bucks to become a free agent, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/k0sO5qhSk6— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023
This move does not come as a surprise as it allows Middleton to attempt to work out a long-term contract with the Bucks or any other team in the NBA.
Middleton has been with the Bucks for 10 seasons. He is coming off a year in where he played in 33 games, averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
He underwent surgery on his right knee after the Bucks were upset in the playoffs.