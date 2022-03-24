Konwent returns to UW Softball: 'Life is full of second chances'

MADISON (WKOW)-- One of the most decorated Wisconsin softball players returned to the Badgers' lineup this season.
During her Badgers softball career, Kayla Konwent experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows.
A shoulder injury cut her freshman and sophomore seasons short. Back healthy her junior year, she soared, earning the 2019 Big Ten Player of the Year and First Team All-American.
"It was a year like you have never seen, and the team just thrived," UW Softball Head Coach Yvette Healy said. "That was three consecutive NCAAs in a row so back-to-back-to-back, and she was at the forefront."
Konwent carried that momentum into her senior year before COVID put an early end to the 2020 season.
"To leave all that unmet potential that we still had left, yeah it was just devastating, so after that season I just kind of thought it was over," Konwent said.
She spent 2021 coaching a U14 softball team and playing in recreation softball leagues before an opportunity came calling from the Badgers' coaching staff.
"Hearing that Kayla was playing rec league, we all just said she should play," Healy said. "That girl is the most gifted hitter I have ever seen."
"They are like do you want to play again, and I was like yeah I do, this is what brings me ton of joy, so yeah," Konwent said.
She was able to use her medical hardship year, granted to her because of the COVID waiver, and told Coach Healy she decided to come back.
"I cried, and you know it was a team effort of so many people at Wisconsin loving and caring about the athletes and providing opportunity," Healy said.
Konwent hopes her journey back to the playing field serves as an inspiration to others.
"For people who are giving up, or people who don't think they can do it anymore, life is full of second chances, and so I am incredibly grateful to be able to be a Badger again," Konwent said. "I just want other people to be relentless in pursuing her dreams."