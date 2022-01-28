LaFleur, Packers staff to lead NFC in Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The NFL announced on Friday that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and his current staff will serve as the 2022 Pro Bowl coaching staff for the NFC.
The Packers finished the regular season at 14-3 overall but lost in the divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers.
Additionally, Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Kenny Clark were named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster.
The AFC will be led by Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff.
The 2022 Pro Bowl is on Sunday, Feb. 6 and will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will be telecasted on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD.